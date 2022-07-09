Today Ukraine already has protection of its sky: Russian planes don't fly here anymore, - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov during the Forbes "Building Together" online conference explained why Ukraine will have an ineffective "Iron Dome" air defense system.

This is stated by Defense Ministry

Reznikov stressed that the Ukrainian military shoot down a sufficiently high number of Russian missiles and aircraft, but the protection of the sky needs to be significantly strengthened.

"We, Ukraine, even today already have protection of our sky. It is not perfect, but, believe me, we whip up quite a large number of missiles that fly.

Enemy planes no longer fly in our skies because they are afraid and know that we shoot them down. They use the old X-22, X-55 and other missiles.

The aggressor fires them from the territory of Russia, from the territory of Belarus, from the Black Sea and even the Caspian Sea, from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. The enemy is afraid of approaching because we have a very professional Air Force, and fighters of all types, branches and forces of the AFU and other components of the defense forces skillfully use MANPADs," Reznikov emphasized.

However, according to him, Ukraine will have an ineffective "Iron Dome" system, and instead it should develop its own air defense/protection system.

"We all know the example of Israel, which protects the sky quite well. We all know the name "Iron Dome", but even it does not protect 100%. Not only that, but I've been to Israel, talked to their manufacturers, state-owned companies. "Iron Dome is made against slow, low-altitude, lightly hit missiles made, in fact, in garages. The Iron Dome does not protect against cruise and ballistic missiles. There is another air defense system out there that is being developed in Israel itself, and there is one in the Czech Republic, and in the United States. Therefore, we need to develop our own air defense/ missile defense system or receive it, including from our partners," the Ukrainian Minister of Defense emphasized.