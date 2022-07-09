Occupiers attacked entire front line in Donetsk region with rockets, killing 3 people and injuring 8 others - RMA chairman

The Russians attacked the entire front line in the Donetsk region with rockets, killing three people and injuring eight others.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

"The Russians are actively shelling the entire front line and cities in the relative rear," he wrote.

Kyrylenko clarified that, in particular, Pavlivka in the Vugledar community, which was liberated from the Russians, was under fire. One house was destroyed by a rocket attack, and no one was injured.

He noted that there were more than 10 shellings in Avdiivka, all of them targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Information about the victims and the extent of destruction is being clarified.

At least 1 person was killed in Mariinka shelling, and a fire broke out in the fields in Krasnohorivka.

In the Ocheretyn community from Smerchs, a dacha cooperative was fired upon, in Novoselivka Persha - no casualties.

In Kostyantynivka, at least 5 flights hit residential areas - 1 dead and 3 wounded are already known. A dairy and a furniture factory were also damaged.

In the Svitlodar community, four people were injured in Zaitsevo. Also, one person was killed and one was injured in Pereiznoi of the Zvaniv community.

See more: As result of shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region last day, 5 civilians were killed, 8 were injured. INFOGRAPHICS