Russian occupiers shelled 3 communities of Sumy region, wounding 5 people, - RMA
According to Censor.NЕТ, the head of RMA stated thisd in Telegram.
He noted: "The Russians shelled three communities in the region during the day.
Shalygino community: there were 6 explosions here almost at noon - the Russians fired from rocket launchers. In the same period of time, 2 rockets were fired from an aircraft that did not cross the state border. In the evening, at half past seven, the Russians also fired 12 more rockets. After that, they opened fire from the reactive systems of salvo fire, 24 regiments.
At noon, the Russians opened mortar fire on the outskirts of two settlements of the Khotyn community. Three people are injured.
Closer to one o'clock in the afternoon, the Russians released 6 mines from mortars in the Esman community. And at two o'clock another 4.
Closer to half past three - 7 more mortar arrivals. Additionally. Regarding today's morning shelling: as a result of rocket fire from a helicopter, two people were injured in the Myropillya community."