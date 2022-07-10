Training of AFU soldiers in Britain: Wallace visited Ukrainian soldiers

The first group of Ukrainian military has arrived in Great Britain and is taking part in an extensive new military program to train up to 10,000 Ukrainians in its territory over the course of several months.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace met with the Ukrainian military in connection with the start of the exercises, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"This ambitious new training program is the next stage of Britain's support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their fight against Russian aggression. Using the experience of the British Army, we will help Ukraine rebuild its strength and strengthen its resistance in defense of its sovereignty and the right to choose its own future," the Minister said.

The program involves about 1,050 members of the U.K. Armed Forces. Each course will last several weeks.

The training will equip new volunteers with little or no military experience with the skills to effectively conduct combat operations on the front lines. The course includes programs in weapons handling, battlefield first aid, field survival, patrol tactics and the legal foundations of armed conflict.

The UK previously trained 22,000 Ukrainians under the ORBITAL program from 2015 to 2022.

UK assistance to Ukraine amounts to more than £2.3 billion and includes more than 5,000 NLAW anti-tank systems and M270 multiple rocket launchers.