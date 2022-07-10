In South Buz direction, enemy concentrated its efforts on preventing offensive of Armed Forces, - General Staff

In the South Buz direction, Russian troops are shelling populated areas and have concentrated in order to prevent the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 10 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and thirty-seventh day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

There are no changes in the activities of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions in the Volyn and Polis regions.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy fired near Bachivsk, Myropyllya, Volodymyrivka, Vovkivka, and Volfyny. Airstrikes were also carried out near the last two. Conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops.

Fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Kharkiv, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Korobochkine, Ivanivka, Dementiivka, Sosnivka, Rubizhne and Slatine settlements. An airstrike was recorded near Verkhniy Saltov. From the territory of the Belgorod region, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the city of Kharkiv with an "Iskander" cruise missile.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage to the positions of our troops, carried out combat reconnaissance with an assault group in the area of the Dolyna settlement, had no success, and withdrew.

The enemy shelled the Dolyna, Dibrovny, Mazanivka, Bogorodichny, Adamivka, Andriivka, Virnopilly, Veliky Komyshuvakha, Krasnopilly, and Novaya Dmytrivka districts with barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction. The relocation of individual units to the Bilogorivka district was noted. They carried out shelling from mortars, barrel artillery, and tanks in the areas of settlements of Siversk, Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Bilogorivka. Airstrikes near Sloviansk, Siversk, and Serebryanka.

The occupiers did not take any active actions in the Bakhmut direction. Enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Vershina, Zaytseve, Pokrovske, Vesele, Ivano-Daryivka and Vuglehirska TPP settlements. Airstrikes were carried out near Berestovo and Spirny.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy launched artillery fire in the areas of Opytne, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Pavlivka, Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Komar, Hulyaipole, Orihiv, Mali Shcherbaki, and Poltavka settlements. They carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kamianka, Maly Shcherbaki, and Novoandriivka.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Shelled the Lozovoy, Posad Pokrovsky, Ukrainka, Partyzansky, Lyubomirivka, Kobzartsiv, and Shiroky areas with barrel artillery.

The enemy keeps up to three carriers of high-precision weapons in readiness for launching missile strikes on targets on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units struck two enemy command posts, accumulation of equipment and field ammunition depots in the Chornobayivka area. The losses of the Russian occupiers are being specified.