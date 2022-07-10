As result of rocket attack on Kharkiv, building and educational institution were destroyed. 20-year-old woman died in region

During the night, the Kharkiv Defense Staff recorded rocket hits in Osnovyansk and Slobidsk of the Kharkiv region. The populated areas of the region are also under fire.

this was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv.

"At 3:30 a.m., the 2nd and 3rd floors of the educational institution were partially destroyed as a result of the strike. There were no casualties or injuries. A minute later, part of a residential building with 6 apartments was destroyed by the missile strike. There were no casualties, a 62-year-old man was hospitalized, his condition was average." - the message says.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the Izyum, Bogodukhiv, Chuguyiv, and Kharkiv districts of the region.

" In Izyum district, Donetsk community, open areas burned three times due to shelling. 1 man, 48 years old, was hospitalized. In the Chuguyiv district, as a result of shelling outside the settlement, grass and coniferous litter, as well as a field with wheat on an area of 0.1 ha, burned. In Bogoduhiv district and Kharkiv districts, there were also fires in open areas and warehouses," RMA added.

Oleg Synehubiv noted that at 9 p.m. a private house caught fire in the village of Pechenygi as a result of shelling and a 20-year-old woman died. A 42-year-old woman was also injured and hospitalized.

"The hostilities in the Kharkiv region continue. Our fighters are holding positions in all directions. The Russians are trying to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops and gain a foothold in their positions," RMA reports.