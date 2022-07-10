News • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Large convoy of equipment marked "V" and 5 buses with military personnel left Mariupol in direction of Berdyansk, - Andryushchenko

10 40728
Large convoy of equipment marked "V" and 5 buses with military personnel left Mariupol in direction of Berdyansk, - Andryushchenko
Russian invaders continue to withdraw equipment from Mariupol towards the front line.

This was announced in a telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday after 1:00 p.m., a large convoy of equipment marked "V" and 5 buses with military personnel, which entered Mariupol the day before, left for Berdyansk. Also, part of the military equipment from the storage cities in Mariupol was added to the convoy," he noted.

Read more: There was explosion at "Azovstal" in Mariupol, there are victims among occupiers, - Andryushchenko

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news