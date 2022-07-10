In order to avoid being sent to war, Rashists disabled 17 armored personnel carriers and 9 command and staff vehicles, - intelligence

In military units stationed near the state border with Ukraine, on the eve of being sent to the combat zone, the occupiers disable equipment so that the unit remains on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The servicemen of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, which is part of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, dismantled and disabled 17 BTR-82A and 9 K1Sh1 command and staff vehicles, which were already ready to be loaded onto railway platforms, within a week. Decommissioning of military equipment in the units that the command plans to send to the zone of active hostilities is taking on a massive nature," the message says.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that the commander of the Southern Military District appealed to the FSB of the occupying country with a request to strengthen the supervision of the equipment and surveillance of the occupants who will be sent to war in Ukraine.