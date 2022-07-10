Bezuhla testified against "Servant of the People" Tyshchenko, accusing him of creating "schemes on human grief"

"Servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla testified at the National Police against fellow party member Mykola Tyshchenko. According to her, the issue of prize weapons is the tip of the iceberg.

People's deputy Mariana Bezuhla wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Perhaps, some of my publications regarding the swindler Moni and Mykola Tyshchenko could seem humorous to someone.

But it is like a feast during the plague. These people, apparently, did not lose loved ones, they dare to make "schemes" on war, human hope, grief, and sometimes - indecipherability. And there the question is not only about prize weapons, it is the tip of the iceberg," she notes.

Bezuhla informed that today she was interrogated by the National Police of Ukraine in this case.

See more: Rashists struck 30 strikes in Donetsk region in day. Rescue operation is underway in Chasovoy Yar, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

According to Bezuhla, Tyshchenko received a "reward" weapon from Mykhailo Maiman - the commander of the volunteer formation No. 14 of the territorial community of Kyiv "Archangela Mykhailo", whom the deputy calls a swindler-"combat" and "Misha Monya".

Also Bezuhla, as previously reported by Censor.NET, initiated the expulsion of Tyshchenko from the Servant of the People party.