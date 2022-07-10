Armed Forces of Ukraine struck jewel blow against military unit of occupiers in Kherson, - Khlan (updated). PHOTO

Today, July 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian Guard base in occupied Kherson.

This is reported in local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

This information was also made public on Telegram channel by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, and the speaker of Odesa RMA Serhii Bratchuk.

"Nowadays there is a fire there and everything is smoking. Orcs are raging. They have surrounded the city center and are checking all the people. The propagandists also do not like something and they complain about air defense," Bratchuk notes.

Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson RMA, wrote on Facebook: "In Kherson, a jewelry hit hit the military unit of the occupiers on Pestelya Street. It was burning since the morning hits at 5 in the morning, and then again when they hit at 10. Eyewitnesses report the cries of Russians under the rubble. When trying to get closer to the sixth gymnasium and find out something, the occupiers shoot in the air. Are they starting to panic?"

However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

