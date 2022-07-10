In Russian Federation, army is staffed with convicts, promising them full amnesty, and monitoring relatives of soldiers killed in Ukraine, - MID

In view of the significant losses in the war in Ukraine, the Russian Federation has intensified recruitment for private military companies. Due to the lack of volunteers, recruitment in places of deprivation of liberty is being intensified. Such "recruits" are planned to be sent to the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this has been reported to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In particular, we are talking about places of deprivation of liberty located in the Republic of Adygea.

"After signing and fulfilling the contracts with the PMC, the prisoners are promised a full amnesty. The gathering of recruits takes place at the military training ground near the village of Molkino in the Krasnodar Territory. It is known as the training base for the fighters of the PMC "Wagner". Similar work is carried out in prisons in Rostov, St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod. The article under which a specific person was convicted is not important. Even if it is murder or other serious crimes. Everyone is promised a full amnesty after 6 months of "service," the message says.

The MID adds: "At the same time, all "convicts" must wear special tokens that indicate their status. They are prohibited from having touch phones - only outdated push-button "bells".

According to information from Ukrainian intelligence officers, during interviews conducted by servicemen of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, recruits are informed that up to 10,000 volunteers are planned to be recruited within two months. After that, the composition of the PMC will be redeployed to the territory of Donbas. Among the main tasks is the establishment of control over the roads in the direction of Izium - Sloviansk - Bakhmut.

"In addition, the Department of the FSB of the Russian Federation for the Kostroma Region sent the head of the Vokhom Municipal District a request to provide background information on persons prone to committing crimes under Article 207.3, Article 280.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public dissemination of false information and committing actions to discredit the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and their participation in aggression against Ukraine). During the collection of such information, special attention is paid to close relatives of servicemen who died on the territory of Ukraine or participated in the war," the Main Intelligence Directorate notes.