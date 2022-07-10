In Mariupol, rioters resumed exhumation of bodies buried in courtyards of high-rise buildings, - Andryushchenko

The occupiers force the residents of the houses to testify that the dead were allegedly killed by the Ukrainian army.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the advisor of the Mariupol city mayor Petro Andryushchenko.

"The occupiers renewed the exhumation in the courtyards of high-rise buildings. The first - in the area of Svobody Avenue. Now the investigative committee of the Russian Federation is conducting the exhumation. The corpses are dug up, placed in plastic bags and taken directly to the Old Crimea by "Cargo 200" truck. They are already in a mass grave," the report says.

Andryushchenko emphasizes that investigators and the Russian military are interrogating residents about the details of the deaths of Mariupol residents.

"In the end, according to the "clear hint" of a man with a machine gun, everyone was killed by the "Ukrainian army", - adds the mayor's advisor.