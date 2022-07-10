Le Pen insists that sanctions against Russian Federation are actually enriching Russia

The leader of the French far-right, Marine Le Pen, complained that EU sanctions against Russia were ineffective and caused inflation in the country.

Accordind to Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

Marine Le Pen says she regrets the "ineffective" sanctions against Russia

"Sanctions against Russia have proven to be ineffective... We buy our oil from India, which buys it from the Russians," she said.

"They (these sanctions. - Ed.) enriched Russia, they sanction the French more than Russia," Le Pen believes.

She added that sanctions are at the root of rising inflation.

Marine Le Pen, an opponent of French President Emmanuel Macron, regularly opposes anti-Russian sanctions. Marine Le Pen built her election campaign this spring around a promise to increase the purchasing power of the French.

Le Pen was convinced that the embargo on Russian oil and gas would hit the wallets of ordinary French people, and to all accusations about excessive loyalty to the Russian regime, Le Pen replied that she was acting only in the interests of France.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Le Pen emphasized that she "repeatedly expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including the refugees, who should be received in good conditions."