Russian crimes in Ukraine are similar to genocide in Srebrenica, - European Commission

Russian crimes in Ukraine are similar to the genocide in Srebrenica, - European Commission

This is stated in the joint statement of the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell and European Commissioner Oliver Vargheli on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the genocide, reports Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The statement says that Europe continues to honor the memory of all victims of the genocide in Srebrenica.

"But even today, we cannot take peace for granted. Russia's unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine has returned a brutal war to our continent. The mass murders and war crimes we are witnessing in Ukraine evoke vivid memories in those who witnessed it war in the Western Balkans in the 1990s," the European Commission noted.

The statement also says that Europe has not forgotten its responsibility, as it failed to prevent the massacre of Bosnian Muslims.

It will be recalled that the massacre in Srebrenica was one of the episodes of the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s. After the UN Security Council declared the Srebrenica enclave a security zone in April 1993, it was captured by the Bosnian Serb army in 1995.

As established by the International Tribunal for Yugoslavia, soldiers of the Republika Srpska army killed 7 to 8 thousand Bosnian Muslims. In 2003, Republika Srpska officially recognized responsibility for the genocide.

