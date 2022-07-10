Another person was rescued from under rubble of house destroyed by Russians in Chasiv Yar, - PO

Another person was rescued alive from the rubble of a five-story building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, which was destroyed by a rocket attack by the Russian invaders on Sunday, July 10. Thus, the number of rescued people reached six.

As Censor.NET informs, deputy head of PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram.

He noted: "At 6:10 p.m. on July 10, 2022, during emergency rescue operations, one more person was found and pulled out from under the rubble.

A total of 15 dead bodies have been found at the scene since the beginning of the work, 6 people have been rescued from the rubble.

23 people remain under the rubble, including a child."

As you know, on July 10, the Russian occupiers from the "Hurricanes" attacked Chasiv Yar, destroying a 5-story residential building.

As of 1:00 p.m., it was reported that 15 dead were found under the rubble, and five were rescued. It was also reported about 24 people, including child, which probably remained under the rubble at that time.

