Germany should help Ukraine more - head of defense committee of Bundestag Strack-Zimmermann

Germany must help Ukraine with weapons more and faster, otherwise it will face the consequences itself.

This was written by the head of the defense committee of the German Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann on Twitter, Censor.NЕТ reports, citing Ukrinform.

"If we continue to do so little for Ukraine, then we will have to be responsible for historically important problems... If Ukraine loses, Europe loses," the politician wrote.

According to her, in no way can we continue to act in relation to Ukraine as it is happening now. Strack-Zimmermann expects clear guidance and appropriate action from the federal chancellor's office, which is "doing nothing" so far.

Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn thinks only of the German army, and that is his job, "but this is frankly short-sighted in view of Ukraine and the consequences for Germany and Europe," the head of the committee said. She expressed an opinion about the need to create the position of a neutral coordinator on issues of arms supply.

Strack-Zimmermann, who is a member of the Free Democratic Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, from the very beginning of the war began to actively advocate the idea of supplying weapons to Ukraine, although until February 24 she took a different position. Currently, the chairman of the defense committee of the German Bundestag is one of the main advocates of providing arms to our country.

Read more: Germany resolved problem with ammunition for "Gepard", which will be transferred to AFU. Norway helped - Spiegel