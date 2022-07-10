Zelensky ordered the military to return occupied coastal territories of Ukraine, - Reznikov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the military to de-occupy coastal areas in southern Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this in an interview with the British newspaper The Times, Censor.NЕТ reports citing UP.

"Ukraine has a million-strong military force equipped with Western weapons to win back its southern territory from Russia", - The Times.

According to Reznikov, President Zelensky had ordered Ukraine’s military to retake occupied coastal areas which are vital to the country’s economy.

"We understand that politically it is very necessary for our country. The president instructed the highest military leadership to develop plans. After that, the General Staff says that to achieve this goal we need a, b, c... This is my job. I am writing letters to counterparts in partner states," explained the minister.

