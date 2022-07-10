The only way to end war in Ukraine is to held diplomatic negotiations, - Schroeder

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder believes that the war in Ukraine can be ended only through negotiations.

He said this in an interview with the German newspaper FAZ, Censor.NЕТ reports citing LIGA.

"I will not miss the opportunity to talk with President Putin", – Schröder said.

The ex-chancellor does not believe that the war can be ended by military means - he believes that it can be done only through negotiations.

"The only way to end the war is to have diplomatic negotiations. The fate of the soldiers and the civilian population of Ukraine can be eased only through diplomatic means," Shroeder believes.

As the German newspaper writes, Schroeder made it clear in an interview that, in his opinion, the negotiations have not yet been successful, allegedly because of Ukraine. The newspaper also reported on Schroeder's trip to Moscow in March 2022.

"As far as I understood him (Putin. - ed.) from the conversation, he is interested in a solution through negotiations. What such a solution looks like can be found out only during the negotiations," said the ex-chancellor of Germany.