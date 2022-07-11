As result of Russian missile hitting residential building in Kharkiv, entrance was completely destroyed. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian rocket hitting a residential building in Kharkiv, one of the entrances of the six-story building was destroyed. There is no information about victims and victims.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region reports this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"This night, Kharkiv came under rocket fire three times. One rocket hit a six-story residential building in Osnovyansk district. As a result of the explosion, the entrance to the building was completely destroyed," the message reads.

It is noted that the employees of the State Emergency Service rescued an 86-year-old woman, a resident of an apartment on the 2nd floor, from under the rubble. There were no casualties or injuries.

Emergency and rescue operations are being carried out at the site.

The State Emergency Service added that two more rockets hit a yard near a warehouse building in the Osnovyansky district, as well as a school building in the Slobidsky district of the city.

