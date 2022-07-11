Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,400 people, 217 planes, 188 helicopters, 1645 tanks and 3828 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The troops of the Russian Federation, which invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 11, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 37,400.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 11.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 37,400 (+100) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1645 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3828 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 838 (+4) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 109 (+1) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 676 (+0),

cruise missiles - 155 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2696 (+2) units,

special equipment - 66 (+0).

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,300 people, 217 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,641 tanks and 3,823 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiyiv direction. The data is being clarified," the report says.