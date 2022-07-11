Russian propagandists afraid HIMARS can reach them in rear and criticize Russian authorities, - Butusov

Russian propagandists write about the impressions of the HIMARS missiles of the headquarters of the Russian army in the occupied territories.

Yurii Butusov, Censor.NET editor-in-chief, announced this on Facebook.

"The HIMARS strikes for the first time forced the leading Russian propagandists to criticize their government. One of the main Russian agitators of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Oleksandr Sladkov, who always sits in the headquarters and occasionally goes out to film stories far from the front line, suddenly became afraid that he would be covered by the Ukrainian HIMARS together with another" the decision-making center." And he simply wrote a panicked post, with a highlighted bold phrase: "When will this bullshit end?" - writes the journalist.

At the same time, propagandist Roman Saponkov wrote about the impact of HIMARS missiles on the headquarters of the Russian army in Chornobayivka and the ammunition warehouse.

"It's nice to see Roman's descriptions that the missiles hit accurately, so the target was destroyed. The main mouthpieces of Russian propaganda, who tried to show the superiority of the Russian army over the Ukrainian one, we're afraid that now Ukrainian missiles would be able to reach them in the rear - where they work Ukrainian journalists work on the front lines, in the process of work we are not intimidated by Russian Points, Calibers, aviation, artillery, we do our job, because we see how Ukraine rallied for our victory. Russian propaganda has lost confidence in its victory.

And this Armed Forces has just started to strike HIMARS in the rear of the Russian army, about 30 headquarters and warehouses have been worked out, and even more missile launchers and guided missiles are on their way, the strikes will intensify. And there is nothing to repel these blows from Russia," Butusov concluded.

