Occupiers are preparing for street battles in Kherson

Russian occupation forces are preparing for street battles in Kherson. If it is possible to knock them out of the city, they will go to the left bank of the Dnipro.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, stated this during the telethon

He expressed hope that the occupiers would be defeated without a fight.

"For the last few days, I have been hearing these alarming signals about the strengthening of points for street fighting. And this is a great danger for civilians. I hope that the Russians will be able to get out of Kherson without a fight, and they will go to the left bank of the Dnipro. But we have to be ready for anything," - said Khlan.

