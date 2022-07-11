Western weapons for Armed Forces are already changing course of war. And we haven't started yet, - Danilov

The quantitative advantages of the Russian army are leveled by Ukrainian missile and artillery accuracy.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Demoralization, demilitarization, and de-occupation are the three main effects of the work of modern Western weapons in the destruction of the command posts, equipment and ammunition depots of the Rashists in recent times. The quantitative advantages of the Rosarmy are leveled by Ukrainian missile and artillery accuracy. Western weapons for the Armed Forces are already changing the course of the war. And we haven't started yet!" he said.

