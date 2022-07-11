Zelenskyi submitted to Verkhovna Rada draft law on special status of Poles, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on granting Polish citizens a special status in Ukraine.

This is stated on the Twitter of the Office of the President of Poland, informs Censor.NET.

"President Andrzej Duda: today President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on granting Poles in Ukraine a special status," the message reads.

This draft law is not yet available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelenskyi announced this bill a month ago. At that time, it was said that Ukrainian refugees in Poland received the right to employment, legal residence, education, health insurance, and social guarantees with the beginning of the war. The president proposed to grant similar rights to Poles in Ukraine.

Read more: Russia ceases to be NATO partner, it is biggest threat to Alliance's eastern flank, - Duda