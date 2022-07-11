Netherlands will provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers, - Prime Minister Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that his country would provide Ukraine with modern heavy weapons, armored vehicles and self-propelled howitzers, and called on other countries to do the same.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Of course, Ukraine needs our military support. We need to support Ukraine with modern weapons. I call on all my colleagues in Europe and in other parts of the world to help Ukraine with heavy weapons. Our country will provide heavy weapons, armored personnel carriers and self-propelled howitzers. I want to call on our allies to do the same," said the head of the Dutch government.

According to him, the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine may last longer than everyone expected.

"We have to concentrate and continue to support Ukraine politically, always declaring support and constantly putting pressure on Putin's Russia, as well as strengthening bilateral and multilateral political cooperation with Ukraine," Rütte added.

"You can count on us now, in the coming years, and in the future," he concluded.

