Transformation of Ukraine for EU membership continues despite war, - Zelensky

The transformation of Ukraine in order to obtain full membership in the European Union continues, despite the difficult conditions created by the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We quickly gained the status of a candidate for membership<…> We will not waste time at the next stage, before the start of negotiations on membership in the European Union. The further transformation of our state in order to be ready to become a full member of the European Union is taking place even now, in the conditions of a difficult situation, in the conditions full-scale war," Zelensky assured.

Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister of the Netherlands for supporting Ukraine on the European integration path.