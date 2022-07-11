Task of all military personnel and every citizen is de-occupation of entire territory of Ukraine, - Zelensky

The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all citizens is to de-occupy the entire territory of the state.

This was stated by the head of state during a briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"I can say that the task of all our military is to de-occupy our entire territory. I think this is the task of every citizen of our country. If you don't mind, I will not share the details of certain plans," the head of state said.

We will remind, earlier Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that President Zelensky ordered the military to return the coastal territories occupied by the Russian Federation in the south of Ukraine.

