"I would not like to prepare Russian Federation for unpleasant surprises", - Zelensky about agreements with Netherlands

The Netherlands is among the ten partner states that help Ukraine with weapons, and negotiations with the Dutch government about further cooperation are currently ongoing.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing with the head of the government of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Netherlands is one of the ten partner states that help arm our army, which means they also help the de-occupation of our country. I am grateful for that. I am not sure that I can tell you absolutely everything that we are negotiating with the Dutch government. I would not like to prepare the Russian Federation for unpleasant surprises for them," the president said.

Answering questions about the supply of self-propelled howitzers and other weapons to Ukraine, the head of state noted that our country really needs more artillery, given the overwhelming enemy forces.

"Indeed, we have, unfortunately, a great advantage in terms of the number of weapons and artillery from Russia compared to Ukraine. And indeed, one of the pressing issues, and I raised this issue at the meeting with Mark, is the supply of artillery. I will say frankly, I am talking about artillery with all partners who are ready to provide powerful support. Yes, this is really not enough," the head of state said.

He refused to comment on the issue of the supply of other weapons and noted that this information is intended only for the military.