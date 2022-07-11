In direction of Krasnopillia on Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled another enemy assault, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 6:00 pm on July 11 regarding the Russian invasion.

The message states: "One hundred and thirty-eighth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on establishing final control over the Luhansk region, attempts to encircle the Defense Forces group in the Donetsk region, maintaining the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea, and blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk direction, enemy units continue to be in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions and demonstrate their presence with the use of artillery. So, the enemy shelled the districts of Karpovychi and Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines in the Kharkiv direction and preventing the advance of our troops to the state border.

Fired artillery, rocket launchers and tanks in the areas of Kharkiv, Bazaliivka, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshki, Korobochkine, Slatine, Prudianka, Nove, Rubizhne, Blahodatne, Kutuzivka, Zolochiv, Cherkaski Tyshki, Peremoha, Pytomnyk, and Ruska Lozova settlements.

The enemy struck from Ka-52 helicopters in the vicinity of Lebiazhi, Verkhniy Saltiv, and Prudyanka. The UVA conducted aerial reconnaissance near the latter.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is carrying out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Bohorodichne, Adamivka, Kurulka, Cherkaske, Krasnopillia, Mayak, and Novomykolaivka. Made an airstrike near Bohorodichne.

In the direction of Krasnopillia, our soldiers repelled another enemy assault and nullified all attempts of the occupiers to advance.

Enemy units did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction. Areas of the settlements of Siversk, Zakytne, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Zvanivka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Daryivka were shelled with barrel artillery. Airstrikes were recorded near Serebrianka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirne.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Berestove, Pokrovske, Soledar, Zaitseve, Vershyn, Novoluhansky, Klishchiivka, Kodem, and New York. Airstrikes were carried out by Su-25 attack aircraft near Pokrovske and Iakovlivka.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Karlivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Sribne, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Perebudoka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Bilohiria, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, Zherebianka, and Kamianske. Airstrikes were carried out near Shevchenko and Zolota Nyva.

Again, it can be said traditionally, our soldiers forced the enemy to flee when he tried to advance in the direction of Mariinka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines and prevent the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Continues fire influence to restrain the actions of our troops. Shelling from barrel and jet artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Dobrianka, Holhyna, Velyka Kostromka, Karierne, Bila Krynytsia, Zeleny Hay, Kalynivka, Bilohirka, Kyselivka, Liubomyrivka, Kobzartsi, Chervona Dolyna, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Kotliareve, Shevchenkove, Zorya, Posad-Pokrovske, Ukrainka, and Prybuzke.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, in readiness for missile strikes, the enemy continues to keep two carriers of high-precision weapons with a total salvo of up to 16 cruise missiles of the "Calibr" type.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are inflicting casualties on the enemy in all directions where hostilities continue and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.

Cases of desertion and open disobedience to the command are increasingly recorded in units of the Russian occupation forces."