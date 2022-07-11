Erdogan discussed export of Ukrainian grain with Zelensky, - Turkish media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, they discussed the issue of exporting grain from Ukraine via the Black Sea

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the "Anadolu" agency.

According to the agency, the presidents discussed "the issue of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea."

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a telephone conversation, which, in particular, concerned the topic of grain exports.

