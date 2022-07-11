Shmyhal and Rutte discussed restoration of Ukraine and confiscation of Russia's frozen assets

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia, insurance against military risks of businesses ready to come to Ukraine, and confiscation of frozen assets of Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The head of the Ukrainian government thanked the Netherlands for the solidarity and strong support of our state in all areas: from the supply of the necessary weapons to humanitarian and financial support.

"The aggressor must pay for his unprovoked aggression. Therefore, we call on our partners to introduce national, and in the future, international legislation on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. In the future, this should become a global security system, when general approaches of national and international legislation will guarantee the confiscation of assets to compensate for losses , which he inflicted with unprovoked aggression," the press service quoted Shmygal as saying based on the results of the meeting.

It is emphasized that the parties also paid attention to the issue of restoration of Ukraine.

"We will restore and reform our country according to the standards of the European Union immediately after the end of the war. Since our goal is to become a full-fledged member of the European family," Shmyhal stressed.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine also offered the Netherlands to jointly implement projects in the field of digitization, which, in his opinion, is an effective tool in the fight against corruption.

In turn, Rutte noted that some regions of the Netherlands are interested in joining the restoration of the affected Ukrainian territories, and the Netherlands is also interested in participating in the sectoral development of Ukraine, in particular, in the field of agriculture.

