Zelensky submitted to Council draft law on legal and social guarantees for Poles in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On establishing legal and social guarantees for citizens of the Republic of Poland who are in the territory of Ukraine."

As a sign of gratitude to the Polish people for their solidarity and support of Ukraine in the face of full-scale armed aggression by Russia and taking into account the principle of reciprocity, the draft law provides for the establishment of rights and guarantees for Polish citizens residing in Ukraine, similar to those established in the Law of the Republic of Poland "On Assistance" adopted on March 12, 2022 citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict on the territory of this country".

The draft law developed at the initiative of the Head of the Ukrainian State envisages, in particular, granting Polish citizens and their family members the possibility of legal stay on the territory of Ukraine for 18 months from the date of adoption of the law. Poles will also receive the right to employment, economic activity, study in educational institutions, medical care on the territory of Ukraine and separate social benefits in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.

As noted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the relevant draft law No. 7550 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on July 11.

The draft law was developed to improve the living conditions of Polish citizens in Ukraine. As noted in the explanatory note, the president of Ukraine introduced it in response to the adoption in Poland of the law "On assistance to citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict on the territory of this country", which regulates a number of key issues related to the stay of Ukrainians who have fled from war, establishes assistance tools, and also provides for the simplification of employment and legalization of stay.

