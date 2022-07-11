USA encountered problems in organizing supervision over spending of funds transferred to help Ukraine, - Spartz

The member of the US Congress, Victoria Spartz, stated that there are problems that the US faced when trying to help Ukraine in the conditions of the war with the Russian Federation, noting that some of them relate to the supervision of the allocated funds.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Spartz's interview with "Ukrainian Pravda".

"The situation is very complicated, and the United States, as a country that is trying to help your country, has had some points that worry us. I have been to Ukraine six or seven times and tried to solve them on an unofficial level, without making a fuss. But, on unfortunately, in Ukraine, everyone points to the other - they say, it's not me, but this one is to blame. Ukrainians say that the Americans do not treat us well... I didn't want to show some things in public, so that there would be no speculation, so that I would leave them to be resolved behind the scenes," Spartz said.

According to her, it is important to solve some issues behind closed doors, "so that Russia cannot use them in its propaganda."

At the same time, the congresswoman reported that "both Republicans and Democrats are very worried: how will we supervise if we spend such a large amount of money in Ukraine?".

Read more: Transformation of Ukraine for EU membership continues despite war, - Zelensky

"I mean, the problem I'm talking about exists at the bipartisan level! And you need to solve it!... There will be big problems in Ukraine if Ukraine cannot come to an agreement with us now. If Congress does not feel that we can trust you. This It's not my question. Ukrainians don't understand that Congress has a responsibility to oversee where and on what American money is spent. We are elected by our voters for this," said Spartz.