Warehouses with ammunition belonging to the Russian occupiers are detonated again in Nova Kakhovka.

This was reported by Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Kherson region. Nova Kakhovka, Sokil district... warehouses of ammunition and projectiles of the Rashtists detonate again," Khlan wrote.

