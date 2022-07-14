Occupiers have already forcibly taken two million Ukrainians to Russia, - Zelensky

The Russian occupiers took two million Ukrainians to the territory of the Russian Federation. Among them are several hundreds of thousands of children.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address to the participants of the "Asian Leadership" conference in Seoul, reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Just imagine this number - two million people. So many of our people have already been taken to Russia. Several hundred thousand children," he said.

Zelensky noted that no one knows the exact figures now - all imported people are deprived of means of communication, documents are taken away, they are intimidated and they are trying to take them to remote areas of Russia to make it as difficult as possible for them to return to Ukraine.

The president also emphasized that Russia has created so-called filtration camps, through which it forces Ukrainians to pass in the occupied territories.

"Tens of thousands of people remain there. Young women disappear there. I think you all understand what is happening to them there," Zelensky said.