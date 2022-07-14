Occupiers in Crimea are in constant tension: they have deployed an insane amount of air defense to protect Crimean bridge, - Danilov

The occupiers in Crimea are in "constant tension", and the bridge across the Kerch Strait is protected by an "insane" number of air defense systems.

Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told about this in an interview with NV, Censor.NET reports.

They are tense now across the Crimean bridge. It is very carefully guarded. Training takes place there almost every day. The number of anti-aircraft guns that were installed to protect this facility is insane. This suggests that they are quite serious about the weapons that our troops already have. They treat us very seriously, which you and I have not seen before. They believed that we have no army, no will, no effort to defend our country. They came here with this on February 24," Danilov said.

He also commented on the "smoke screen" over the Crimean bridge - according to the NSDC secretary, the Russians need it as part of the exercises to protect the critical infrastructure facility.