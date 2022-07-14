During past day, occupiers killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region, Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On July 13, the Russian military killed 3 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in a telegram by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On July 13, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Chasovoy Yar and 1 in Mykolaivka. Another 5 people were injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas. Every crime will be punished!" - the message says.

