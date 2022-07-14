Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,870 people, 219 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,667 tanks and 3,852 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 14, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 37,870 people.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 14.07 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 37,870 (+300) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1667 (+18) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3852 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 840 (+1) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 109 (+0) units,

aircraft - 219 (+2) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 681 (+3),

cruise missiles - 155 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2720 (+16) units,

special equipment - 67 (+0).

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,570 people, 217 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,649 tanks and 3,832 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction," the General Staff clarified.