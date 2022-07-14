Number of injured as result of rocket attack on Zaporizhia increased to 16 people, - secretary of city council Kurtev

The number of people injured as a result of a rocket attack on an enterprise in Zaporizhia is 16.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhia City Council, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Yesterday, we had two rocket attacks on one of our city's enterprises. 16 people were injured, and they were immediately provided with medical assistance. Five received it on an outpatient basis, and the rest were hospitalized, their injuries are of varying degrees of severity, but there is no threat to life." - said Kurtev.

