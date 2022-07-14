Small child died from Russian rocket attack on Vinnytsia. PHOTO 21+

Among the 12 dead as a result of the shelling of Vinnytsia by the Russian occupiers is a small child. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by persons under the age of 21, pregnant women, and people with a weak psyche!

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The photos were released by the State Emergency Service.

"We didn't know that the pain can be endless, and the tears are unstoppable... No words are superfluous here. As of 12:40 p.m., there are 12 dead. Among them is a baby... 90 rescuers are working at the scene of the terrible tragedy, as well as dog experts and psychologists," - added the rescuers.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: Consequences of Russian occupiers' missile attack on Vinnytsia. PHOTOS



