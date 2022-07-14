Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia increased to 17, in particular, 2 children were killed, - Prosecutor General's Office

As a result of shelling of Vinnytsia by Russian troops, 17 people died, including two children.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Currently, 17 people are known to have died, including 2 children. Several dozen people have been injured. Residential buildings, administrative and office premises have suffered considerable destruction and damage," the report says.

Search operations are ongoing. Prosecutors, investigators, and emergency services are working at the scene.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the shelling a terrorist act.

See more: Small child died from Russian rocket attack on Vinnytsia. PHOTO 21+