Akhmetov can no longer be considered oligarch, - Malyuska

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov no longer falls under the criteria of an "oligarch" after his business partner Vadym Novinsky's parliamentary mandate and SCM's exit from the media business.

Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska announced this on the air of the online discussion "OPORA. Live", Censor.NET informs.

"Novinskyi was a direct connection to recognize Akhmetov as an oligarch. Because they are business partners, and Novinskyi as a people's deputy is a political figure. And therefore here, in case of extension of Novinskyi's status as a people's deputy, the sign of participation would work in political life, which would add and automatically turn Akhmetov into an oligarch. Therefore, in this case, the refusal of the mandate, whether it was the goal or not - I don't know, I won't judge, but it removed Mr. Akhmetov's direct connection with the parliament and removed the most obvious sign of participation in political life for Mr. Akhmetov," he said. Minister of Justice.

Also, after SCM's decision to exit the media business, Akhmetov no longer falls under the criterion of the law on oligarchs regarding media ownership.

According to Malyusyka, in this way, Akhmetov immediately got out of the two criteria for being included in the list of oligarchs - regarding participation in the political life of the country due to the loss of the mandate by his business partner Vadym Novinsky, as well as regarding the influence on the media sphere due to the refusal of licenses for TV and radio broadcasts "Media Groups Ukraine".

"He (Rinat Akhmetov. - Ed.) never wanted to be included in the list of oligarchs, he was determined. His latest statement is just a sign that he has not changed his mind, and he considers this law dangerous and would not like to be included there ", - concluded Malyuska.