Women will be registered for military registration only with their consent, - General Staff

It is proposed to start this process no earlier than a month after the end of the special period in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has developed proposals for making changes to the List of specialties and/or professions related to the relevant military accounting specialties, after receiving which women will be admitted to the military registration of conscripts. This List was approved by the order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine dated 11.10.2021 No. 313 (with changes in accordance with the order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine dated 07.02.2022 No. 35, registered by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine this year).

The order stipulates that from October 1, 2022, women who have the specialties and/or professions specified in Appendix 1 to the order will be included in the military registration of conscripts.

At the same time, general mobilization during the war with the Russian Federation showed that about 1% of the total number of women mobilized were called up for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

The majority of women are appointed to the positions of medical personnel, communication units, moral and psychological support, clerks, accountants and cooks. Currently, the Armed Forces still need women specialists in medicine, radio engineering and food technology.

Thus, the experience of deploying military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations to full wartime staff proves that there is no urgent need in the country today to significantly increase the number of women on the military register.

Taking this into account, the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has developed proposals to include women in the military register of conscripts only with their consent. It is also proposed to start carrying out measures to include women in military registration no earlier than a month after the end of the special period in the state.

