Number of victims of shelling of Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers has increased to 21, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

21 people were killed as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on Vinnytsia.

"As of 16:35:

- 21 dead (including 3 children),
- 91 people sought medical help,
- 52 people were hospitalized (including 4 children),
- 34 people are in serious condition.

The search for 42 people with whom there is no contact is ongoing," the message reads.

