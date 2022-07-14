In coming days, IMF expects new receipts to special account for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund, which has been operating a special administrative account for donor contributions to support Ukraine since April, expects infusions from other countries in the near future.

Director of the Foundation's press office, Jerry Rice, said this on Thursday during a briefing in Washington, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have created what we call an administrative account for donors to support Ukraine. Canada, Germany, the Netherlands have already come to help. We expect more (countries - ed.) in the coming days," the Fund's representative noted.

He also reminded that the IMF joined the international conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Lugano, and emphasized that the priority in terms of assistance to Ukraine should remain funding in the form of grants.

"This is the best form of assistance that the international community can provide in the conditions of war and the nature of the (economic - ed.) shock. And it would allow the Ukrainian government to continue its work without accumulating new debts," Rice noted.

In this context, he also emphasized that "as of now, Ukraine is skillfully servicing its debt, and we expect that this will continue."