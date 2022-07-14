U.S. Embassy in Ukraine urged Americans to leave country

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine called on citizens of this country not to enter Ukraine and on those in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

"The security situation throughout Ukraine remains brutal and unpredictable due to Russian military attacks, active hostilities in the country, and uncertain security conditions. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens not to enter Ukraine and those in Ukraine to leave the country immediately using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," said the statement on the Embassy site, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The embassy also urged "to avoid mass gatherings and organized events, as they can become a target for the Russian military anywhere in Ukraine, including its western regions."

