Spartz: U.S. Congress should create joint working group to oversee aid going to Ukraine

U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz proposes the creation of a working group to monitor aid provided to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, she stated this on her site.

The message notes: "I am horrified that some are now suggesting that supporting oversight of more than $50 billion in aid to Europe-not all of it provided directly to Ukraine-is somehow 'pro-Kremlin.' On the contrary, the lack of oversight only creates unnecessary risks that can be exploited by our adversaries.

I have to say that anyone who says that accountability is unnecessary is "pro-Kremlin" because the only party who benefits from keeping weapons out of the right hands is the Russian side. Whether it's Ukrainians dying on the battlefield because they've run out of ammunition, or false-flag attacks with U.S. weapons, only Russia benefits when America doesn't know where its taxpayer-funded support is going.

Proper oversight and simplified logistical processes will have the following key benefits for Ukraine and the United States:

Provide assurances to American taxpayers that our electorate will continue to support aid to Ukraine

Increase the efficiency and speed of benefit delivery to the front lines.

Reduce the risks of sabotage from countries like Russia, China, Iran, etc.

These benefits are obvious. I don't know why any of my colleagues would think that being proactive in Congress - so we don't have to look for our weapons in Syria or Mexico - is a bad idea, given our increased level of advanced system delivery overseas.

Aid to Ukraine allocated for today:

March 2022. Package for 13.6 billion dollars

Intended directly for Ukraine:

$2.9 billion in direct military aid

$100 million for food aid

$30 million for the integration of the Ukrainian electricity grid with the European one

Other:

$4.2 billion – Food, health care and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, neighboring countries and displaced Ukrainian refugees

$3 billion – US military operations in Europe

$1.2 million – State Department "Aid to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia"

$650 million is foreign military financing for Ukraine and neighboring countries

$647 million – Fund for supporting the economy of Ukraine and neighboring countries

$550 million to replenish depleted US arms stockpiles

$175 million - sanctions and law enforcement

$125 million – US diplomatic activity in Ukraine

$40 billion package in May 2022

Intended directly for Ukraine:

$8.75 billion – Economic support of the Ukrainian government

$6 billion – weapons, supplies, training and logistical support for the Ukrainian military

Other:

$10 Billion - Replenish and increase the US's depleted weapons stockpile

$4 billion – US military operations in Europe

$5 billion – Humanitarian aid to Ukraine and other countries affected by the Russian invasion (food, housing, other forms of aid) through NGOs, administered by USAID

$4 billion – Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Ukraine and neighboring countries

$1 billion – refugee support for Ukrainians in the USA

$650 million – the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Global Program for Agriculture and Food Security

$120 million - enforcement of laws and sanctions."

