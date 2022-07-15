352 children died due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 657 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 1,009 children were affected by Russian aggression: 352 children died and more than 657 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"On July 14, a 4-year-old girl and two boys were killed as a result of enemy rocket fire in the center of Vinnytsia. Four more children were injured," the report says.

The most children were affected in Donetsk region - 352, Kharkiv region - 191, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31.

Watch more: Last video with girl who was killed today by Russian rocket in Vinnytsia. VIDEO

Also, Russian shelling and bombing damaged 2,126 educational institutions, of which 216 were completely destroyed.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that these numbers are not final - they are still being clarified in occupied and liberated territories, in places where hostilities are ongoing.

See more: Small child died from Russian rocket attack on Vinnytsia. PHOTO 21+