Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 38,000 people, 220 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,672 tanks and 3,866 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 15.07 are estimated to be:
personnel - about 38,000 (+130) people were eliminated,
tanks - 1672 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3866 (+14) units,
artillery systems - 842 (+2) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 109 (+0) units,
aircraft - 220 (+1) units,
helicopters - 188 (+0) units,
UAV of the operational-tactical level - 681 (+0),
cruise missiles - 155 (+0),
ships - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2731 (+11) units,
special equipment - 67 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction," the General Staff clarified.