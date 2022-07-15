Bakhmut is next target of Russian army, intelligence of Great Britain

The invading army and terrorists from the "L/DNR" will probably choose Bakhmut in the Donetsk region as their next target.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain with reference to intelligence data, informs Censor.NET.

In Donbas, Russian and pro-Russian separatist forces of the so-called "LNR" claim that they have entered the outskirts of the Siversk, Donetsk region.

"This has not been confirmed, but Russian forces have been slowly moving west after shelling and reconnaissance attacks on Siversk from Lysychansk to open the way to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Bakhmut is likely to be the next target once Siversk is under control," the message says.

Read more: Russian Federation is likely to soon launch large-scale offensive along Slavyansk-Siversk-Bakhmut line, - ISW

Experts believe that in the event of the capture of Siversk, Russian troops will move to Bakhmut.

In addition, as noted by British intelligence, since the retreat from the strategically important Zmiinyi Island on June 30, 2022, the Russian Federation has been trying to deny its use by Ukraine.

However, on July 13, 2022, two Russian Su-27 fighters failed to strike the island. According to the British Ministry of Defense, this shows that the Russian Air Force cannot successfully engage in tactical combat.

"More than 2.5 million people have been deported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation since the beginning of the invasion. Russia continues to be accused of forcibly deporting Ukrainians; in many cases, Ukrainians are reported to have suffered brutal treatment in filtration camps set up by Russia," the British intelligence reported.